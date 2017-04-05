House Democrats Want to Use Special Funds to Help Social Service Providers and Schools

Some Illinois lawmakers want to do the equivalent of looking under the sofa cushions to find emergency cash to keep social service providers and some colleges and universities afloat.

House Democrats say there is more than $750 million sitting unused in special funds… and they want to use that money to throw a lifeline to institutions that are facing deep cuts or closure because of the lack of a state budget.

It’s unclear if Governor Bruce Rauner would go along with the idea if it’s not part of a full budget deal.