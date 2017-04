They’ve had enough… and now they’re going to court. 17 Illinois school districts… including Taylorville, Pana and Staunton… are suing Governor Bruce Rauner and the State Board of Education, accusing them of failing to live up to their obligation to adequately fund public schools.

The districts say the state keeps piling on new mandates and requirements while failing to provide the funding to meet them… and they say that violates the state constitution.