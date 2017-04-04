Rauner Releases Video, Sparks War On Twitter

Governor Bruce Rauner has sparked a Twitter war.
Rauner released a video statement on his Twitter feed in which he said that he proposed a balanced budget for the current fiscal year… and blamed House Speaker Mike Madigan and Democrats in the legislature for failing to act.
The Gen. Assembly has delayed progress for 2 years. That’s unacceptable. They need to quit playing political games & help the people of IL. pic.twitter.com/KK4Eg4XZNg
— Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) April 3, 2017
Reaction was swift, including from Democratic State Senator Andy Manar, who replied that Rauner did not propose a balanced budget. Manar tells the governor, quote, “All the TV spendin’ and talkin’ ain’t helpin’ or fixin’ Illinois.”
You just can’t make stuff up. You did NOT propose a balanced budget. All the TV spendin’ & talkin’ ain’t helpin’ or fixin’ IL. #DoTheJob https://t.co/4H3TkwvJ0Y
— Andy Manar (@AndyManar) April 4, 2017