Rauner Releases Video, Sparks War On Twitter

Governor Bruce Rauner has sparked a Twitter war.

Rauner released a video statement on his Twitter feed in which he said that he proposed a balanced budget for the current fiscal year… and blamed House Speaker Mike Madigan and Democrats in the legislature for failing to act.

The Gen. Assembly has delayed progress for 2 years. That’s unacceptable. They need to quit playing political games & help the people of IL. pic.twitter.com/KK4Eg4XZNg — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) April 3, 2017

Reaction was swift, including from Democratic State Senator Andy Manar, who replied that Rauner did not propose a balanced budget. Manar tells the governor, quote, “All the TV spendin’ and talkin’ ain’t helpin’ or fixin’ Illinois.”