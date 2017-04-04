Rauner Releases Video, Sparks War On Twitter

Governor Bruce Rauner has sparked a Twitter war. 

Rauner released a video statement on his Twitter feed in which he said that he proposed a balanced budget for the current fiscal year… and blamed House Speaker Mike Madigan and Democrats in the legislature for failing to act.

Reaction was swift, including from Democratic State Senator Andy Manar, who replied that Rauner did not propose a balanced budget. Manar tells the governor, quote, “All the TV spendin’ and talkin’ ain’t helpin’ or fixin’ Illinois.”

