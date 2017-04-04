Rauner Blames Democrats for Problems Stemming From Budget Stalemate [VIDEO]

While acknowledging the problems being caused by the state budget stalemate, Governor Bruce Rauner says those problems began long before he took office and says the blame rests with the Democrats who control the legislature.

During a Facebook Live chat, Rauner was asked about the lengthy delays in paying state employee health insurance claims. Rauner says delays are a long-standing problem because Democrats have failed to adequately fund the state’s health plans.

But a legislative commission says the delays have gotten significantly worse in recent years, with most claims now going unpaid for one to two years.

Watch the full Facebook Live conversation below.