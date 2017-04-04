New Guidelines Proposed by Illinois State Board of Education

Schools and school districts would get more credit for showing year-to-year improvement in student test scores… even if many of those students are still performing below state standards.

That’s under new guidelines proposed by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Measuring growth would account for 50-percent of the total result in determining whether schools are performing well or underperforming.

Schools that are still not getting the job done would have to develop improvement plans and work with partners from a “pre-approved, cost-controlled” list provided by the State Board.