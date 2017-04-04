McCann and Rauner Feud Continues On

An area Republican lawmaker says he would be willing to support a primary challenger to GOP Governor Bruce Rauner if the right candidate came along.

State Senator Sam McCann made the comment during a live interview with WMAY’s Frank McNeil Monday.

McCann has been at odds with Rauner since the governor backed an attempt to unseat McCann a year ago… after McCann defied Rauner’s wishes on some key legislation.

McCann says he’s tried to mend fences with the governor, without success…and says the two of them have traveled too far to come back.