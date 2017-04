You thought Metallica performing ‘Moth To Flame’ with Lady Gaga on the 59th Annual Grammy Awards was surprisingly awesome, check out this mashup of Metallica’s Fuel with Rhianna’s Rude Boy.

The video also features musical snippets from Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, Miley Cyrus, and Gorillaz. What do you think?

Source: Loudwire