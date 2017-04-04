Kylie Still Supporting Tyga Despite Being on a Break! Staff | April 4, 2017 | Entertainment Daypop Tweet Share 0 Email Kylie Jenner and Tyga are on a break, but Jenner is still supporting her long time ex-lover with his new songs. Kylie’s Snapchat was buzzing with Tyga’s new songs as Jenner lip synced along! Kylie Jenner Promotes Tyga’s New Songs — Despite The Fact They’re Currently On A Break! Via perezhilton.com Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still on a break…RIGHT?? As we previously reported, the KUWTK… 04/04/2017 8:02 AM Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com Previous Next