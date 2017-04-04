Illinois Supreme Court Rejects Rauner’s Fast Track Request

The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected Governor Bruce Rauner’s request for an immediate ruling on his bid to impose contract terms on state workers.

Rauner had wanted to bypass an appellate court and get a final decision on whether an impasse truly exists in the stalled talks with AFSCME.

The decision means the case will go back to the 4th District Appeals Court, which had earlier blocked Rauner’s attempt to impose the contract on union members.

The governor’s office accuses AFSCME of dragging out the case in court, and says every day the governor isn’t allowed to impose the contract costs taxpayers $2 million a day.