Election Day Once Again in Illinois

The polls are open until 7pm across Illinois, as voters… at least some voters… cast ballots in local races for village boards, school boards, library districts and more.

In Springfield, the contested races include the Ward Six city council seat, a contested Springfield school board race, and a challenge in Capital Township.

At least four Sangamon County towns have contested races for village president.

We’ll have updates on the election results throughout the evening here on News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY.