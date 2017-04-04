DiCenso Wins Ward Six Seat; Johnson Re-elected; Kimsey Takes Over In Chatham

Springfield’s newest alderman says the city needs to start looking beyond sales tax to make ends meet.

After winning the special election to claim the Ward Six seat vacated by Cory Jobe, Alderman-elect Kristin DiCenso told WMAY’s Jim Leach that “brick-and mortar business is not coming back,” and that the city needs to explore other sources of tax revenue to balance its books. DiCenso defeated opponent Martin Fruchtl with more than two-thirds of the vote.

Other winners include incumbent Springfield school board member Judith Johnson, who easily stopped a challenge from perennial candidate Tom Shafer. Dave Kimsey grabbed more than 47% of the vote in a four-way race to become the next village president in Chatham. LaKeisha Purchase becomes the first Democrat to win a seat on the Capital Township board in more than 40 years. And Gordon Gates defeated incumbent Kent Gray for a seat on the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees.

For complete election results, visit the Sangamon County Elections Office website.