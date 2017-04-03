Survey: Drivers Still Detracted Using Technology Behind The Wheel

You know you shouldn’t do it but a lot of you are doing it anyway.

A survey of drivers by State Farm Insurance finds many of us are still engaging in risky behavior behind the wheel. More than half of those surveyed admit to using their smartphone for one reason or another while driving including talking on a hand-held device, texting behind the wheel, taking pictures or video, or sending email.

The survey also found that people acknowledged that such behavior was risky, but they did it because it was convenient, or just out of force of habit.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock