The Illinois State Fair has unveiled a new logo to go with a new theme for this year’s event.

The theme is ‘Generations of Fun,’ and fair officials say the logo combines the iconic Main Gate with a more modern look.

Fair officials are also touting two new carnival rides at this year’s fair, a 30-foot free-fall ride called the Downdraft, and a roller coaster called the Bullet Train that will increase the footprint of the carnival midway.

Photo Credit: Illinois State Fair / Official Website