A Springfield man is behind bars and facing charges in the death of his two month old son.

22-year-old Eric Cutler is in jail on suspicion of first degree murder charges after sheriff’s deputies found the man’s baby unresponsive Friday.

A cause of death for the baby is not official, however preliminary results indicate multiple blunt force traumatic injuries which were non-accidental in nature and consistent with a homicide according to coroner Cinda Edwards.

