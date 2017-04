Anthrax has given the classic rock staple a healthy dose of metal… and it’s awesome!

The track which originally showed up on Kansas’ 1976 album, Leftoverture – now is featured on the metal group’s latest 7-inch ‘For All Kings’ vinyl box set – which is in stores right now!

The box set contains ten 7″ singles – each disc featuring a For All Kings track with B-sides showcasing rough demos and covers.

Source: Team Rock