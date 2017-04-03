Investigation Continues For Chicago Teen Accused In Facebook Live Assault

A Chicago teen will return to court later this month to face charges in connection with a sexual assault that was streamed over the Internet on Facebook Live.

A public defender was appointed to represent the 14-year-old boy, who is the first of what could be several people charged in connection with the attack on a teenage girl. Several other juveniles and at least one adult are being sought.

And authorities are investigating to see whether as many as 40 people who watched the attack online but did not report it could face some legal liability.

Source: ABC News