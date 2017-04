Tuesday is the day you head to the polls for dozens of local races but most of you won’t.

Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray is predicting dismal turnout for the municipal elections, despite contested village, school board, and park board races all across the county.

Gray says it’s ironic because those smaller local races are often the ones that have the most direct impact on taxpayers.

On WMAY’s Bishop On Air, he also said voters may still be fatigued after the long presidential election.