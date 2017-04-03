Ford Recalls 52,000 Trucks Over Brake Issue

Ford Motor Company says it will be recalling 52,000 F-250 trucks over concerns that the vehicles could move while sitting in park.

The company has informed owners of the 6.2-liter model truck to use their parking brake at all times to keep the vehicle from moving. The affected trucks were built in Kentucky between October 2015 and March 2016.

No accidents or injuries have been reported with the defect. Ford says the fix for the recall is free, contact your dealership for more details.

Source: USA Today