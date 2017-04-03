Coroner Identifies Children Killed In Pana House Fire

Two small children who died in a weekend house fire in Pana have been identified.

The Shelby County coroner says two-year-old Ellaina Emerson, and three-month-old Keith Emerson, both died of smoke inhalation. Both the children’s parents and firefighters tried to rescue the children from the second story of the home, but thick smoke and flames blocked them.

The parents were taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

