Chicago-Based Senior Services Program Closing Due To Budget Issue

The latest casualty of the state budget crisis is a senior services program in Chicago, leaving 265 people without in-home care and case management, and putting more than 85 full- and part-time staffers out of work.

CJE Senior Life says the decision to close the program at the end of April is a direct result of the lack of payments from the state.

Democratic Representative Sara Feigenholtz reacted with an angry tweet directed at Governor Bruce Rauner, telling him to, quote, “quit playing political games with senior lives… do your damn job and govern.”

Rauner strikes death blow to elder Jewish community. Quit playing political games with senior lives.

— Rep Sara Feigenholtz (@StateRepSara) March 31, 2017

Photo Credit: Shutterstock