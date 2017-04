A Chicago radio host has apologized for joking on-air that Comptroller Susana Mendoza should have her mouth duct-taped.

Mendoza and women’s advocates held a news conference Friday to attack the rhetoric… which they compare to “rape culture language.”

The host made the wisecrack during an interview with Governor Bruce Rauner… whom Mendoza accuses of laughing at the off-color comment. The Illinois GOP denies that Rauner laughed, and calls Mendoza’s statement an “absurd rant.”

