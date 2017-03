A Sangamon County jail inmate has died after an apparent suicide attempt. The Illinois Times reports that 27-year-old Tiffany Rusher was taken to the hospital March 18th after being found in her cell.

She was on life support and died Thursday.

Rusher reportedly had a history of suicide attempts and had been housed at McFarland Mental Health Center, but was transferred to the county jail after allegedly attacking other residents and workers at McFarland.

State police are investigating her death.