Rauner Merging Two Human Rights Entities Into One

The two entities that oversee human rights complaints in Illinois are being merged into one.

Governor Bruce Rauner says having a separate Human Rights Commission in addition to the state Department of Human Rights wastes money and has led to lengthy backlogs in resolving complaints.

But a potential political rival is blasting the move. J.B. Pritzker… a former commission chairman who is considering a run for governor… says the commission serves as a check and balance on the department. He’s vowing to fight Rauner’s move.