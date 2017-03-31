LISTEN: Papa Roach Drop 2 New Cuts From Upcoming Album [VIDEO]

Papa Roach is gearing up to release their upcoming album ‘Crooked Teeth’ on May 19 – and the California rockers have given us two more tracks from the record.

The new album will feature elements from 2000’s Infest and 2004’s Getting Away With Murder – and was produced by newcomers Nicholas ‘RAS’ Furlong and Colin Brittain.

The standard issue LP – which will be released on digital, CD and vinyl – will feature ten tracks, with the Deluxe Edition will have a second disc of live tracks recorded at The Fillmore in Detroit.

Check out the two new tracks below and tell us what you think!

Source: Blabbermouth | YouTube