Changes Coming to Sangamon County Fair

Big changes are coming to this year’s Sangamon County Fair. The fair is slashing admission prices onto the fairgrounds. It will now cost only $5 on the opening and closing days of the fair, $10 the remaining days.

But that admission price will no longer cover Grandstand concerts, which will now be a separate charge.

The county fair is also announcing the Grandstand lineup, including Championship Pro Rodeo and a concert by American Idol season 15 winner Trent Harmon.

This year’s fair starts with the fair queen pageant on Tuesday, June 13th … and runs through Sunday, June 18th in New Berlin. Learn more about the fair lineup and discount pricing at sangcofair.com.