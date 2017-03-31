ALPLM Now Own Independent State Agency

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is now an independent state agency.

Governor Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order establishing the library and museum as a standalone agency, rather than part of the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. In fact, IHPA is going away and will instead become part of the Department of Natural Resources. Rauner had said the old administrative structure hampered the development of the library and museum.

A new 11-member board of trustees will be appointed to oversee the ALPLM.