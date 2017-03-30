State Budget Crisis May Lead to Big Cuts at SIU

Southern Illinois University says it will have to cut as much as $30 million because of the state budget crisis.

The proposed cuts include more than $2 million from the budget of the SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.

In addition, university president Randy Dunn says the Carbondale campus may have to borrow from the Edwardsville campus to make ends meet.

Dunn warns that even more damaging cuts are unavoidable unless the state finally resolves the budget crisis and begins funding higher education again.