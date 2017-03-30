Springfield Police to Resume Search for Missing Jet Skier Friday

Springfield police say the search for a missing jet skier will resume Friday and continue through the weekend and beyond, if needed, until he’s located.

Crews had to suspend the search for Joseph Ayers of Rochester at midday Thursday because of severe storms and dangerous lightning in the area.

Searchers are asking anyone who may be out on the Lake Springfield this weekend to keep their eyes peeled for any sign of Ayers, who hasn’t been seen since he set out on the watercraft early Sunday morning.