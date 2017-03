Springfield has more jobs… and a lower jobless rate… than at this time a year ago.

The latest state numbers show the Springfield area with an unemployment rate of five-percent in Feburary… down seven-tenths of one-percent from the same month in 2016.

The city added 12-hundred jobs during that time frame… the best performance of any metro area outside of Chicago.

Half of the major cities in Illinois lost jobs from last year to this year.