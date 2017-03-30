Moody’s Warns Of Dangers of Failed “Grand Bargain”

More dire warnings of serious… maybe permanent… financial troubles for Illinois if it can’t end its budget war once and for all.

Moody’s says the apparent collapse of the Senate’s “grand bargain” increases the likelihood of future credit downgrades.

And it says if no deal comes together by the end of the current session in May, that would indicate that Illinois isn’t capable of solving its fiscal problems.

Meanwhile, Governor Bruce Rauner… whom many blame for the failure of the grand bargain… says it is actually House Democrats who, quote, “bombed” the deal.