Illinois State University wants to hold tuition rates stable for next fall.

University President Larry Dietz is recommending that this year’s incoming freshmen pay the same rate as those who entered last fall.

That rate would then be locked in for four years.

Dietz says record enrollment for three years straight has helped ISU cope with the state budget crisis… but he warns that state funding is still needed.

The board of trustees must vote on Dietz’s recommendation.