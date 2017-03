The head of the Illinois Manufacturers Association acknowledges that Illinois needs new revenue… but says it must be acquired in a broad-based way that’s fair.

Appearing live on WMAY’s Bishop On Air, Greg Baise scoffed at Democratic proposals to impose higher taxes on the very wealthy.

Baise said tax hikes must be spread out to keep the rate of increase low, so that everyone – billionaires and non-billionaires – pay their fair share.