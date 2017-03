Springfield police responded to the North Dirksen Parkway Wal-Mart location on Wednesday night, after a bomb threat was made over a radio.

Authorities say the store was evacuated at about 8:30PM and an all-clear was given about an hour later after police and employees searched the store and did not find anything.

It’s not known who made the threat or even if it was made by an employee or a customer.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.