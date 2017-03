A Springfield man will spend 30 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend.

25-year-old Mondavier Knight will have to serve 100-percent of that sentence for the strangulation death of Tamy Gomes Vasquez in 2015.

The State Journal-Register reports family and friends feel like the sentence was too lenient.

The judge in the case pointed to Knight’s limited prior criminal record as a reason for a sentence below the maximum requested by prosecutors.