The City of Springfield now has a new vendor to handle its large item pickup. Now those items will be picked up by Habitat for Humanity.

City residents are entitled to two free pickups of up to three items each… or one pickup of up to six items.

Those large items can include major appliances, couches, chairs, mattresses, box springs, lawnmowers, and more.

Proof of city residency is required for the free pickup. You can schedule the pickup by calling 523-2710.