Start your raking… the City of Springfield is about to begin its free yard waste pickup. Public works crews will make one pass through the city, starting April 10th .

Leaves and other yard waste can be placed at curbside in either brown paper leaf bags or in plastic containers of no more than 30 gallons, weighing no more than 30 pounds.

City residents can also drop off yard waste for free during the month of April at Evans Recycling on J. David Jones Parkway.