Mendoza Appealing Decision on Legislative Paychecks

Comptroller Susana Mendoza is appealing the court decision that ordered her to issue long-overdue legislative paychecks.

Mendoza insists she should have the right to pay other bills ahead of the salaries of elected officials, despite a judge’s ruling last week that it was improper for her to do so.

The appeal is not silencing Mendoza’s critics. Deputy Governor Leslie Munger… who lost to Mendoza last fall… is blasting the comptroller for going ahead and processing that back pay for lawmakers before challenging the decision.