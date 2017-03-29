Kennedy Suffers From Hand Tremors

A Democratic candidate for governor is revealing information about a medical condition.

Chris Kennedy drew attention during a public appearance this week because his hands were trembling, and at one point he dropped the microphone he was holding.

Kennedy has now revealed that he suffers from tremors in his hands… a condition that he describes as hereditary.

He describes the condition as a nuisance, not a disability, and says it won’t interfere with his ability to run for, or perhaps serve as, governor.