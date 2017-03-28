Madigan Blasts Rauner for Comments on Thompson Center Sale

House Speaker Mike Madigan is pledging to keep working with Governor Bruce Rauner to sell a state office building in Chicago… but he’s doing it with an extra helping of snark.

Madigan sent a letter to Rauner… with copies to the media… in which he blasted Rauner for saying that Madigan is blocking the sale of the James R. Thompson Center.

Madigan says it’s “disingenuous” of Rauner to make, quote, “false statements to the media.”

But Madigan says he’ll keep working on the sale… and signed the letter, “With kindest personal regards.”