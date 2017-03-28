Lawmakers to Fight Rauner on Prison Nurse Layoffs

Lawmakers in both parties are vowing to fight Governor Bruce Rauner’s plan to lay off dozens of nurses in Illinois prisons… and turn their jobs over to a private contractor.

Rauner says the move will lead to greater productivity and a cost savings for taxpayers.

But Democratic State Senator Andy Manar says it’s part of Rauner’s effort to destroy unions and steer more tax dollars to corporations.

And Republican Senator Sam McCann says cutting middle class pay and benefits will harm Illinois’s economy, not help it.