It’s not the Governor’s fault.

That’s the assessment of House Republican leader Jim Durkin, who says the blame for the state budget stalemate rests entirely with the majority Democrats in the legislature. Durkin says Rauner has tried to meet Democrats halfway but accuses House Speaker Mike Madigan of refusing to respect or acknowledge any Republican priorities.

Durkin says it’s unconscionable that the state is halfway through another legislative session with nothing to show for it.