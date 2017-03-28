Durbin to Vote No on Gorsuch

Just days after saying he was undecided, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin has now made up his mind… and will oppose President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Durbin says there have already been numerous ethical questions about the conduct of the Trump administration… and for that reason, he says he cannot be a “rubber stamp” for a lifetime appointment for a Trump nominee.

Durbin says he will vote “no” on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch and join in a Democratic filibuster in an attempt to block Senate approval.