A Petersburg man has died as a result of a fall during a concert at UIS Sangamon Auditorium over the weekend.

51-year-old John Kremitzki died Monday afternoon following that Sunday night incident. Coroner Cinda Edwards says his death was the result of injuries sustained in the fall, but could not shed additional light on the circumstances that led to the fall. Another man was injured while trying to assist Kremitzki.

The accident remains under investigation.