“Bones” Encourages a Generation of Female Scientists

Hit show “Bones” is coming to an end on Tuesday after 246 crimes solved by a team in DC led by Dr. Temperance Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel. Similar to “The Scully Effect”, which refers to the increased number of women encouraged to enter the law enforcement and science related fields because of the popular show “The X-Files” and agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), Deschanel’s character Bones has continued to encourage and inspire women to pursue degrees and careers in science and anthropology.

