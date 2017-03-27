Authorities Release Missing Jet Skier’s Name

Authorities have now released the name of the missing jet skier who disappeared after taking his watercraft onto Lake Springfield early Sunday.

The missing man is 46-year-old Joseph Ayers of Rochester. He and another man took separate jet skis onto the lake at around 1:20 Sunday morning.

The other man reached his destination but could not make contact with Ayers. After several hours, he notified authorities and a search began.

Ayers’s jet ski was found unattended Sunday afternoon, but the search is continuing in the water and on land for Ayers himself.