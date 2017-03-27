Rauner and Madigan Battle Over I-55 Project

Governor Bruce Rauner wants action this week by lawmakers on a project that would add toll lanes to Interstate 55 near Chicago. Rauner says if the legislature doesn’t move forward by April 1st … this coming Saturday… investors will walk away from the public-private partnership.

But House Speaker Mike Madigan says it looks like Rauner is more concerned about wealthy private investors than taxpayers.

Madigan says lawmakers have been asking for information from IDOT, but says the agency hasn’t shown that the project will save money or result in better-maintained roads.