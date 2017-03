It’s one of the few areas where most of us in Illinois are pretty much in agreement. The latest Paul Simon Public Policy Institute survey finds three-fourths of us support decriminalizing marijuana possession, so that it would only result in a fine… and two-thirds of us are OK with full legalization… and taxation… of the drug.

Younger voters and Democrats are the most likely to support legalization… while Republican voters and older Illinoisans are more evenly split on the question.