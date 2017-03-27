Manar Continues School Funding Reform Battle

Another new attempt to change how Illinois schools are funded is now on the table… and state Senator Andy Manar says it’s time for critics to put up or shut up.

Manar’s latest effort would guarantee that all school districts would stay, at least, at current funding levels… and would require that all new funding be distributed with the most money going to the schools that are farthest below recommended funding levels.

Manar says if this isn’t the bill to finally fix school funding equity, then someone else needs to come forward with a better plan.