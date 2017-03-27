In A Band? Want To Open For Gene Simmons? Here’s Your Chance

Gene is looking for a band to open for him at the Pageant on Saturday, April 8th.

Can you imagine playing on the same stage as the legendary Kiss member? Gene is seeking a band to open his show while in St. Louis for the Wizard World Comic Con weekend.

How do you enter? What are the rules?

Bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying “St. Louis Opening Act” in the subject line, by April 3 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform before his show on April 8.

The winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.

The winning band must follow direction of event staff, and be professional at at all times.

The decision of Gene Simmons and Wizard World Management is final.

Doors open for “Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Tickets start at $30, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thepageant.com.

Fans can also visit http://www.wizardworld.com for tickets and for information about Simmons’ appearance at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-8.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://wizd.me/StLouisPR.