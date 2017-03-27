Expect Amtrak Disruptions in Weeks Ahead

Expect some disruptions in Amtrak service in the weeks ahead… as work continues on track improvements to boost the speed of those trains to 110 miles an hour.

Starting April 3rd , some Lincoln Service and Texas Eagle trains running between Chicago and St. Louis will be canceled and replaced by buses… which would leave earlier and take longer to reach the destination.

It’s unclear how long the changes will remain in effect, but IDOT hopes to have the higher train speeds in place by the end of this year.